DIY A Simple Hummingbird Feeder By Using Your Collection Of Tupperware

There's something unforgettable about the first time a hummingbird visits your yard. Their jewel-toned feathers shimmer like sunlight on water, and their wings blur with impossible speed, beating up to 90 times per second. When one approaches, you can barely breathe, afraid to break the moment. When they hover just long enough to rest on a nearby branch or sip from a bloom, it feels like your garden has been chosen. That kind of fleeting magic makes you want to roll out the red carpet and keep the welcome sign up for good. While you can buy a feeder at any store, you likely already have everything you need to make your own right in your kitchen cabinet. With a little creativity and inspiration from TikTok creator @tinacreates_, your extra Tupperware containers can do the job perfectly.

Beyond their beauty, hummingbirds bring helpful energy to your backyard. These tiny birds are natural pest control machines, feasting on mosquitoes, gnats, and fruit flies as they dart between blossoms. Their high-speed lifestyle demands constant refueling, requiring them to consume nearly half their body weight in insects and nectar each day. By offering an easy stopover in your landscape with the perfect hummingbird haven, you give them a reliable spot to recharge and encourage them to return throughout the season. Whether you're hoping for more pollinator activity or simply want to enjoy their brilliant colors and aerial acrobatics, setting out a feeder is one of the simplest ways to start.