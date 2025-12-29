DIY A Simple Hummingbird Feeder By Using Your Collection Of Tupperware
There's something unforgettable about the first time a hummingbird visits your yard. Their jewel-toned feathers shimmer like sunlight on water, and their wings blur with impossible speed, beating up to 90 times per second. When one approaches, you can barely breathe, afraid to break the moment. When they hover just long enough to rest on a nearby branch or sip from a bloom, it feels like your garden has been chosen. That kind of fleeting magic makes you want to roll out the red carpet and keep the welcome sign up for good. While you can buy a feeder at any store, you likely already have everything you need to make your own right in your kitchen cabinet. With a little creativity and inspiration from TikTok creator @tinacreates_, your extra Tupperware containers can do the job perfectly.
Beyond their beauty, hummingbirds bring helpful energy to your backyard. These tiny birds are natural pest control machines, feasting on mosquitoes, gnats, and fruit flies as they dart between blossoms. Their high-speed lifestyle demands constant refueling, requiring them to consume nearly half their body weight in insects and nectar each day. By offering an easy stopover in your landscape with the perfect hummingbird haven, you give them a reliable spot to recharge and encourage them to return throughout the season. Whether you're hoping for more pollinator activity or simply want to enjoy their brilliant colors and aerial acrobatics, setting out a feeder is one of the simplest ways to start.
How to turn pantry overflow into pollinator gold
If your kitchen cabinets are overflowing with food storage containers, you're not alone. More than 199 million Americans use disposable food storage containers, and chances are some of those mismatched lids and stained Tupperware aren't exactly pulling their weight. But there's a fresh way to give one a second life: transform it into a hummingbird feeder. Not only is it a smart way to reduce waste, but many of those bright red lids are perfectly suited for the job. Red is a favorite color for hummingbirds, triggering their curiosity and inviting them in for a closer look.
Creating your own feeder is simpler than you might think. TikTok creator @tinacreates_ used an ordinary container that hummingbirds love just as much as her best store-bought feeders. Just poke a few small holes in the lid, mix up the perfect homemade nectar blend using four parts water to one part white sugar, and fill your container. Tie a loop of twine around the middle to hang your feeder on a shepherd's hook, tree branch, or porch railing. Next, decide where to hang your hummingbird feeder to keep those pollinators returning all season. That's it. With a few spare minutes and supplies you already have on hand, you can offer your garden's tiniest guests a place to stop, sip, and stay a while.