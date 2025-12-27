Are Harbor Freight's Portable Generators A Good Fit For Camping? Here's What Reviews Say

The Predator 2000 boasts a 4.6-star rating out of five, with 253 reviews at the time of this writing. More than 93% of the Harbor Freight portable generator customers recommend them. Several reviews on Harbor Freight's website praise the easy start, like reviewer Michael who loves the design of the generator and says "I feel good about buying it, no regrets, just glad to have it." Two reviewers, Tim and Dale, both praise the lighter weight of the generator and its size. Rob, another reviewer says it starts easy and runs well and is happy with the purchase, but feels he should have purchased a larger unit.

Bob used the portable generator on a two-month camping trip successfully to work the coffee maker, microwave, the TV, some fans, and Starlink and recommended it to other customers. He goes on to report that it could not run the AC or water heater due to its smaller size. The Predator 2500 is new and only has two reviewers so far. Johnny praises the 2500, saying it is a nice generator that starts super easy. He does mention that the price is a little higher than the competition but feels like it is a quality generator. Reviewers that did not like the generator were very small in number, only 13 out of 253, and complained most often about the generator running for a few days and then stopping, however, the company responded to unhappy reviewers with the intent to address the problems they had experienced. The next time you visit one of the top national parks for RV camping, either one of these portable generators will fit the bill.