DIY A Stylish Planter For Your Artificial Plants Using These Affordable Staples
If you have some space on your porch and an interest in craftsmanship, consider building your own planter. Building your own planter is a fun activity that allows you to repurpose household staples like desk drawers, soda bottles, or even old ceramic mugs. With just a little bit of imagination and a personal sense of aesthetics, you can level up your potted plants. But it also doesn't hurt to have some advice on what to shoot for. With just a little bit of chicken wire and a few rocks, you can create a planter with a chic, yet natural aesthetic — like @abeaverhausen69 does on TikTok.
You'll probably need to pick up a few items from your local hardware store. Don't worry, it won't cost you much. Purchase or gather pliers, gloves, and a roll of chicken wire. This is a great project if you have leftover chicken wire from building a coop or a garden trellis, but if you don't, it's not that expensive to get a small amount from a store like Lowe's, Home Depot, or Walmart. You'll also need a pot for your artificial plant, like this HC Companies plastic planter. Because this DIY uses rocks, not soil, an artificial plant is your best bet since you won't need to worry about keeping it alive.
How to build a backyard planter out of chicken wire and rocks
In addition to its affordability, this project won't take much time. You could potentially finish this DIY in less than an hour. Start by wrapping some chicken wire around the pot to make sure that you'll be cutting it at the correct length. Then, use your pliers to snip the chicken wire accordingly. Cut it so that the little metal tails are still intact. Create a tube shape out of the wire segment and bend the tails to attach one end to the other. This part might take some precision, because you want to make it cylindrical rather than cone-shaped.
Next, repeat the process to make a larger tube that will compose your rock planter's outer wall. Once you have the two chicken wire tubes, place one inside the other. These two structures need to be connected to hold the rocks in. Cut enough chicken wire to create a floor. Attach this planter floor by hooking the loose metal tails and bending them. Then you can pour your rocks into the outer chamber and place your potted plant into the inner chamber.
Then, pick out and place your faux greenery. Artificial plants can range in cost, but there are many affordable options out there. You could use a fake Christmas evergreen for the holidays or use artificial reed grass for an oceanfront home. The planter should last for many years, since it's galvanized to protect against rust. If this DIY isn't quite your jam, or you'd prefer to use real plants, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade boring Dollar Tree planters.