DIY A Stylish Planter For Your Artificial Plants Using These Affordable Staples

In addition to its affordability, this project won't take much time. You could potentially finish this DIY in less than an hour. Start by wrapping some chicken wire around the pot to make sure that you'll be cutting it at the correct length. Then, use your pliers to snip the chicken wire accordingly. Cut it so that the little metal tails are still intact. Create a tube shape out of the wire segment and bend the tails to attach one end to the other. This part might take some precision, because you want to make it cylindrical rather than cone-shaped.

Next, repeat the process to make a larger tube that will compose your rock planter's outer wall. Once you have the two chicken wire tubes, place one inside the other. These two structures need to be connected to hold the rocks in. Cut enough chicken wire to create a floor. Attach this planter floor by hooking the loose metal tails and bending them. Then you can pour your rocks into the outer chamber and place your potted plant into the inner chamber.

Then, pick out and place your faux greenery. Artificial plants can range in cost, but there are many affordable options out there. You could use a fake Christmas evergreen for the holidays or use artificial reed grass for an oceanfront home. The planter should last for many years, since it's galvanized to protect against rust. If this DIY isn't quite your jam, or you'd prefer to use real plants, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade boring Dollar Tree planters.