A No-Drill Hack For Turning An Old Ceramic Mug Into A Planter

For this project, you'll need to fill your stock pot with enough water so that when you lower the mug in, it will be completely submerged. The water around the mug prevents it from cracking when you puncture your hole through a physical phenomenon called the Rehbinder effect (though some people feel the Rehbinder effect applies only to ductile materials, and this has more to do with suppressing sympathetic vibrations). The mug needs to be upside down for the next step to work, because you need to access the base and punch through it. Fill it with water from the pot as much as possible before inverting it. Place a nail in the center of the bottom of the mug and use your hammer to tap a hole through it. It should happen with one or two well-placed whacks.

Once you have your drainage hole, pour a layer of potting mix at the bottom of the mug, place the plant inside the mug, surround it with more potting mix, and water it. Don't forget to put a plate or a saucer under the mug to catch the water that drains out. Succulents and herbs grow particularly well in mugs because they don't require much space, but you can also plant certain flowers. You want to look for small flowers that don't need too much growing space. Good examples include petunias and marigolds.

There are plenty of other household items that can be repurposed for fun and easy garden decor. You can also grow plants out of drawers, plastic bottles, and even shoes. To be even more resourceful, add lawn clippings to your potted plants to fertilize them.

