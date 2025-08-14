Attract Cardinals To Your Yard By Filling Your Feeder With These Seeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The northern cardinal is an iconic bird that's easy to identify and a pleasure to watch. With their sweet chirps and interesting behaviors like seed sharing, it's no surprise that many people look for more ways to attract cardinals to their yards. While there are plenty of options for turning your garden into a sanctuary for your feathered friends, such as adding the right type of plants to attract a variety of birds, one of the best places to start is your feeder.

Cardinals have a diverse diet. For the most part, they enjoy a variety of seeds and fruit. However, they also eat insects, especially as nestlings. Despite having a voracious appetite for most things in your backyard, one seed particularly appeals to northern cardinals: The black oil sunflower seed. Another fan-favorite is the safflower seed.

Choosing the right seeds for your bird feeders can make or break your opportunity to see some species. While cardinals aren't nearly as picky as some other birds, adding their favorite seeds to your feeder can be a great way to encourage more of these vibrant flyers to flock to your yard.