What To Consider Before Using Fallen Pine Needles For Mulch

If you have pine trees in your yard, you may be trying to think of what you can do with all of those needles as they fall from the trees. There are a plethora of things you can do, from using pine needles as a natural mosquito repellent, to using them for crafts or drinking them in tea (yes, it's a thing). You may have even thought about using those fallen pine needles as one of the best things for mulch around your plants. Pine straw, as the matted mulch is also called, has some myths out there that have kept many people from using pine needles as mulch. The biggest of those myths is that the needles are acidic and will change the composition of the soil, rendering it so that some plants won't grow there. According to the NC Cooperative Extension, the acidity of dried pine needles isn't any stronger than that of other mulches, and even though pine needles themselves are acidic, they won't lower the pH of your soil. Despite that fact, there are reasons why pine needles may not be the best choice for mulch depending on where you use it, and one big reason is all about fire safety.

Before you gather up the pine needles and spread them around your plants and gardens, consider the warnings you hear around Christmastime about keeping your dried-out tree around your home, and keep reading — there's a lot to that warning. Since dried pine needles are the basis of pine straw, they pose quite a fire risk.