DIY A Flower Basket That'll Make Use Of An Old Cage-Style Bird Feeder

The nice thing about hanging baskets, and basket-style planters in general, is that they give you more space to show off your favorite flowers, even if actual flowerbed space is limited. Hanging basket planters from the local garden center are often not very visually appealing, though. Plain plastic, somewhat neutral, boring colors may make the flowers stand out a bit more, but the planter pots themselves are "meh" at best. There's no reason to keep your flowers in the same plastic planters they came in, so why not do a little repurposing and whip up your own?

An old cage-style bird feeder makes a clever new home for your favorite flower varieties, such as this vibrant flower that attracts hummingbirds. There are several gorgeous flowers that will fill your planters with bell-shaped blossoms, and they can hang and grow through the cage, creating a timeless garden display. The best cage-type feeders for this project will have ample room for the flowers, foliage, and growing medium. Standard tube-style feeders may be a bit narrow. Instead, look for the type of feeder that has a fairly large cage around it, such as the Nature's Rhythm Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder. This type of feeder is designed to be squirrel-proof, and it's the outer cage that serves as the hanging basket planter. The inner area that houses birdseed (or suet cakes in some cases) isn't needed, so even a feeder with a broken tube will do.