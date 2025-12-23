DIY A Flower Basket That'll Make Use Of An Old Cage-Style Bird Feeder
The nice thing about hanging baskets, and basket-style planters in general, is that they give you more space to show off your favorite flowers, even if actual flowerbed space is limited. Hanging basket planters from the local garden center are often not very visually appealing, though. Plain plastic, somewhat neutral, boring colors may make the flowers stand out a bit more, but the planter pots themselves are "meh" at best. There's no reason to keep your flowers in the same plastic planters they came in, so why not do a little repurposing and whip up your own?
An old cage-style bird feeder makes a clever new home for your favorite flower varieties, such as this vibrant flower that attracts hummingbirds. There are several gorgeous flowers that will fill your planters with bell-shaped blossoms, and they can hang and grow through the cage, creating a timeless garden display. The best cage-type feeders for this project will have ample room for the flowers, foliage, and growing medium. Standard tube-style feeders may be a bit narrow. Instead, look for the type of feeder that has a fairly large cage around it, such as the Nature's Rhythm Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder. This type of feeder is designed to be squirrel-proof, and it's the outer cage that serves as the hanging basket planter. The inner area that houses birdseed (or suet cakes in some cases) isn't needed, so even a feeder with a broken tube will do.
Transforming a bird feeder into a hanging planter
If you have several cage-style feeders, choose one that has an opening wide enough to insert favorite flowering plants. In a pinch, you could also modify one by cutting a side off with bolt cutters, then reattaching it with zip ties when you're finished. Even a decorative bird cage can work for this project — just be sure it's durable enough to withstand the elements and the weight of your plant and wet soil.
Whether you're using an old cage-style bird feeder from the garage or from a thrift store, it's a good idea to clean it thoroughly. Wipe off any dirt or debris with a damp cloth, then soak it in a mixture of nine parts water to one part bleach to kill any pathogens. Let it dry completely, then spray paint it another color if you'd like, allowing that to cure as well.
Fill the bottom of the feeder cage with coconut coir, such as the type already made for hanging baskets. Moss or burlap could also be used, as the goal is simply to have something to keep the soil in place. If the feeder has a solid metal bottom, ensure it has drainage holes to prevent rust and allow water to flow out. While you're still in DIY mode, you can also repurpose a kitchen colander into a cute hanging planter for even more eclectic outdoor decor.