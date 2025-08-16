Fill Hanging Baskets With A Vibrant Flower To Attract More Hummingbirds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds are beautiful and useful birds to have in your garden: They pollinate plants and flowers, and help control the insects in your yard. If you want to encourage more of these lovely little beauties to hang around, consider adding hanging baskets of fuchsias to the collection of flowers and plants in your yard. These eye-catching flowers add vibrant splashes of red and deep purple to your garden — colors known to attract hummingbirds — and contain nectar these little birds love. Fuchsias (Fuchsia spp) are also a favorite of other pollinators like butterflies and honey bees. The unique design of these flowers look as if they were custom-made for hummingbirds' long beaks and tongues. The long, dangling flowers resemble hanging lanterns and have earned them the nickname lady's eardrops (though there are other plants also called that).

The best time to plant fuchsias is in late spring after the last frost. If you live in places that are warm year-round, you can also plant certain species in the fall and winter. Some species are hardy in USDA zones 6 and 7, while others thrive in zones 9 and 10. Your hummingbirds can enjoy fuchsias longer than many other flowers due to the extra-long blooming season that starts in late May or early June and continues until the first frost. You can bring them indoors during the winter if you don't want to throw them away at the end of the season. Planting plenty of these brightly colored flowers, combined with other pollinator attracting flowers, like lion's ear, will easily turn your yard into a hummingbird haven you have always wanted.