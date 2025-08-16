Fill Hanging Baskets With A Vibrant Flower To Attract More Hummingbirds
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hummingbirds are beautiful and useful birds to have in your garden: They pollinate plants and flowers, and help control the insects in your yard. If you want to encourage more of these lovely little beauties to hang around, consider adding hanging baskets of fuchsias to the collection of flowers and plants in your yard. These eye-catching flowers add vibrant splashes of red and deep purple to your garden — colors known to attract hummingbirds — and contain nectar these little birds love. Fuchsias (Fuchsia spp) are also a favorite of other pollinators like butterflies and honey bees. The unique design of these flowers look as if they were custom-made for hummingbirds' long beaks and tongues. The long, dangling flowers resemble hanging lanterns and have earned them the nickname lady's eardrops (though there are other plants also called that).
The best time to plant fuchsias is in late spring after the last frost. If you live in places that are warm year-round, you can also plant certain species in the fall and winter. Some species are hardy in USDA zones 6 and 7, while others thrive in zones 9 and 10. Your hummingbirds can enjoy fuchsias longer than many other flowers due to the extra-long blooming season that starts in late May or early June and continues until the first frost. You can bring them indoors during the winter if you don't want to throw them away at the end of the season. Planting plenty of these brightly colored flowers, combined with other pollinator attracting flowers, like lion's ear, will easily turn your yard into a hummingbird haven you have always wanted.
Care and planting of fuchsias in hanging baskets
Fuchsias are ideal for planting in baskets and are considered low-maintenance plants. Although fuchsias are not considered invasive in North America, some varieties grow long trails and can easily get out of control if they are not maintained. Having your fuchsias in baskets makes it easy to take care of them and you can move them from place to place while you are looking for that perfect spot that the hummingbirds will prefer. Because hummingbirds like cover and nest in trees, hanging them near trees and shrubs is a good plan and also provides the filtered sun fuchsias thrive in.
Soil needs for these brightly colored flowers is nothing fancy, just well-draining soil that contains good organic matter. Overwatering is the number one problem most gardeners have when it comes to plants. Keep the soil moist but not soaked. In the hot summer months, it may be necessary to water the baskets daily but checking the soil every day is the best way to know for sure. Another important care tip is feeding your fuchsias. When planted in the ground, extra feeding is not always necessary. Since they are in baskets, the soil can become depleted with regular watering, so it is best to feed a little bit of plant food like Miracle-Gro organic plant food every couple of weeks as you water them.
Adding fuchsias to your yard is bound to be a win among your tiny feathered friends. Along with filling hanging baskets with flowers your hummingbirds are sure to love, remember to help hummingbirds stay cool and hydrated throughout the summer by providing water nearby.