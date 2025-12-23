Should You Shovel Your Lawn? What To Know Before The Next Snowstorm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the winter season comes somewhat of a respite from the regular lawn care routine. However, even if you've properly winterized your lawn, there are still some tasks you need to attend to throughout the frosty season. This is especially true when freezing weather is on the way. In addition to taking steps to protect your lawn against frost, you may need to deal with accumulated snowfall in the aftermath of a snowstorm. At that point, the question often becomes should you shovel snow from your lawn? The answer is maybe, but probably not.

Most of the time, the best thing to do for your lawn following a snowstorm is nothing at all. In fact, just walking on a snow-covered lawn can cause damage, so in the immediate aftermath of a snowfall, you don't really even want to be on your lawn assessing it, much less shoveling snow, as the pressure can break brittle grass blades and unnecessarily compact the soil. Usually, it is best to sit back and allow the snow to melt.

Keep in mind, the falling and melting of snow throughout the winter is a natural process, and grasses which grow in snow-prone regions have adapted to these conditions. This cyclical process of snowfall and snow melt can actually benefit your lawn in a few different ways. For one, it will help infuse nitrogen and moisture into the soil. Additionally, a blanket of firm snow can provide insulation for your lawn when temperatures dip below freezing for extended periods. In fact, just a few inches of snow keeps the grass and soil underneath at around freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit), even as the ambient temperature dips below zero.