Avoid This To Keep Your Snowy Lawn Healthy All Winter Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As winter weather sets in, most homeowners take steps to protect their lawn from frost and freezing conditions. However, once snow begins to cover lawns, it's often people, not Mother Nature, that inflict the most damage on grass. Whether you're walking your dog, clearing snow from your sidewalk, or building a snowman, any footsteps can cause both immediate and long-term harm to your lawn. As a result, you should avoid walking on frozen grass to keep your snowy lawn healthy all winter long.

While seeing a blanket of snow covering your well-maintained lawn may cause some worry, in reality, grass can typically weather such conditions without permanent harm being done. This is especially true if you fertilized during fall as part of your winter lawn prep, and if you've kept your lawn well-watered. However, while the frost won't necessarily damage your lawn on its own, walking across the frozen surface can create issues.

There are a few causes of this damage. For one, the water in both the blades of grass and the soil beneath it can freeze when the temperature drops. These conditions can compact the soil, making it slower to drain and harming the grass's ability to draw in water and nutrients. This can lead to brown patches forming in your lawn. Additionally, frozen grass is more brittle, so the weight and pressure of walking across it can crush and break blades of grass. As winter wears on, this damaged grass becomes much more susceptible to diseases such as snow mold.