A Simple Hummingbird Feeder Upgrade That'll Help Keep Ants Away

When it comes to backyard visitors, there are very few who are more welcome than hummingbirds. These small, exceptionally beautiful birds are popular to the point that homeowners will plant entire gardens sown with the kinds of flowers hummingbirds love to sip nectar from. A less labor-intensive method of attracting hummingbirds is to set up a feeder. Be warned, however. This method will also attract some unwanted visitors: ants. Thankfully, there is a simple hummingbird feeder upgrade that will help keep ants away.

Ants, along with various other types of potentially harmful insects, are attracted to the same thing hummingbirds are: the nectar in your feeder. Whether it's a homemade nectar or a jar you bought from the garden center, the sugars draw critters to the feeder. Keeping ants away can be a chore, but Teflon tape can help prevent them from reaching the nectar.

Teflon tape creates a watertight seal when wrapped around the threads of a pipe or fitting. Unlike other types of tape, Teflon does not have any sticky components. However, when used on your hummingbird feeder, it will create a surface that is far too slippery for the ants to climb across.