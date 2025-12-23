The Epsom Salt Seed Germination Hack That May Not Be Worth Your Time

Epsom salt is used by many gardeners as a way to add magnesium to their soil or banish aphids from their garden, but is it useful for germinating seeds? Some people swear by it, while others have better success without it. The truth is that there isn't much scientific evidence to back up this life hack. Epsom salt is really only useful for your soil if it is deficient in magnesium, but even then, it doesn't address the root's issues long-term. If your soil already has plenty of magnesium, adding Epsom salt could actually harm your garden. That's because plants that are overloaded with magnesium have difficulty absorbing calcium, another important mineral for plant growth.

Additionally, seeds don't require magnesium to germinate. The only things your seeds actually need are water, air, the right temperature, and occasionally specific lighting conditions. That's why germinating seeds in damp paper towels is such a popular science experiment for children. While there are many popular seed germinating hacks, from using cornstarch to germinate seeds to growing seeds in eggshells, none of them are strictly necessary. While some may be helpful for seedlings, the seeds themselves contain all the nutrients they need to germinate and begin sprouting.