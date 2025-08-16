The Old-School Seed Starting Hack That's Not Worth Your Time

It's likely that at some point in your life, a family member passed some of their tried-and-true wisdom down to you, like the idea that cornmeal can help prevent fungal growth in the soil for new seed starts. They'll also claim it prevents weed growth. The thing is, some of these tricks our families pass down just don't work, even if they saw them in an article or book. In this case, cornmeal is unlikely to be beneficial for your seeds for a number of reasons. But there is a corn substance that can help with weeds, and it has a similar name.

Some people believe that cornmeal can prevent ants from destroying plants (and keep them out of your home), and will also rid your plants of fungus that often grows in the soil and on seedlings as they begin to grow. In reality, cornmeal can have devastating effects on plants, actually encouraging fungal growth. And while it seems many online resources have worked hard to clear up the myth, it still makes the rounds on social media. Cornstarch is also sometimes credited with deterring both ants and fungus, and may add to the confusion. In fact, it's corn gluten meal, sometimes referred to as cornmeal gluten, that may benefit your plants. And, while it's corn gluten meal you want over cornmeal, you might not even want to use that until your plants are rooted and growing, or once again you may end up with the wrong results. And don't forget, there are other household staples that actually do rid your garden of fungus.