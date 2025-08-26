How To DIY Seed Bombs For An Easy Way To Incorporate Flowers Into Your Garden

One simple way to craft seed bombs involves making tiny pinch pots from the clay. Pots that are roughly 1½ inches in diameter will work for many types of seeds. Sprinkle a few seeds in the center of each pot, and then, blanket them with compost. The seeds should be completely covered, but leave a little empty space above the compost so the pots are easy to turn into balls. Aim for about 70% clay and 30% compost and seeds.

Next, fold the edges of each pot inward, forming a closed container around the compost and seeds. Then, roll each container between your hands to create a dense ball. Some gardeners like to add a few drops of water to the compost before forming the balls, which makes it slightly sticky. This consistency can help the seeds embed themselves in the clay-and-compost mixture. Finally, dampen the exterior of each truffle-like ball and dredge it with compost before setting it aside to dry for a couple of days.

If your seeds require cold stratification before going in the garden, place them in the fridge or another chilling space for the appropriate amount of time before lobbing them into your flower beds. Be sure to introduce them to your garden at the proper time too. For many flower seeds, this is soon after frost is out of the picture in your growing zone. A few of the seed bombs may not sprout, as is the case with traditionally sown seeds, so plant more than you need to ensure that your garden looks lush and inviting.