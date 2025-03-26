This Clever Epsom Salt Trick Banishes Aphids From Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An aphid infestation is bad news unless you're a hungry ladybug. These little pear-shaped pests extract sap from foliage, weakening your plants. A soap and water spray can banish aphids from your garden, but it may work better if you add a third ingredient: Epsom salt, aka magnesium sulfate. The soap immobilizes the insects, then the salt helps clear them out. Though Epsom salt can destroy soft-bodied bugs, it isn't dangerous for most plants. In fact, some plants seem to benefit from a small amount of it. For example, Epsom salt may help avocado trees thrive by encouraging them to make more chlorophyll.

Advertisement

According to Shirley Bovshow, the gardening expert who runs the Foodie Gardener, this three-ingredient solution will evict aphids, but the Epsom salt isn't as important as the soap and water. "It is applied to make the plant more vigorous, which in turn makes the plant better able to withstand an aphid attack. Aphids generally seek out new, vulnerable growth or a weak plant," she told Outdoor Guide in this exclusive interview. Epsom salt is thought to give plants a magnesium boost. Bovshow recommends testing your soil's nutrient levels before adding this supplement since "most garden soils contain sufficient amounts of magnesium."

To make your aphid-fighting solution, blend 2 tablespoons of Epsom salt such as Amazon Basics Epsom salt soak, 2 teaspoons of Dr. Bronner's pure castile peppermint soap or another liquid soap, and a gallon of water. Place the solution in a spray bottle and apply it generously to all affected plants. Cover every surface of the plants with your homemade insecticide to make sure you don't miss any aphids.

Advertisement