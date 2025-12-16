A Cold Front Is Heading This Way: Here's What It Means For Weather

Winter weather can be so beautiful, but there are some definite downsides. Snow and ice can be dangerous and unpredictable, and it can be a pain to keep your walkways clear. It can help to monitor what The Old Farmer's Almanac is saying about December weather, but the best way to deal with and prepare for the unpredictability of the weather is to keep an eye on the weather radars on AccuWeather or the National Weather Service. Currently, the radars are showing a cold front sweeping across the country, from the Northwest across to the Southeast.

A cold front is a wave of cold air. Any warm air in front of it gets pushed forwards then up and over the cold air, so we feel the cold air. When a cold front passes through, you'll see a little bit of warmer weather followed by a sharp temperature drop as the cold air arrives. Depending on how quickly the front is moving, you could have a few days or even a week of mild weather before the cold weather hits. Or you may even experience the entire drop all in one day. Winds change direction and the pressure drops, then increases quickly.

Anytime you have sudden changes in temperature and air pressure, you're likely to see storms. Rain or thunderstorms are common occurrences along fronts in spring and summer, while winter fronts may bring snow, ice, or rain. While storms don't always accompany a cold front, it's important to be prepared for them. Otherwise you might be in for a nasty surprise!