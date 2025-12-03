What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For December Weather Across The US

According to the OFA, the Northeast, Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, Heartland, Upper Midwest, High Plains, Intermountain, and Pacific Northwest regions will all be experience temperatures ranging from cold to frigid to start the final month of 2025. The Appalachians and Atlantic Corridor will start the month on the mild side, but will see temperatures plummet as the month wears on, although the Appalachians will enjoy a bit of a warmup during Christmas week, as will the Upper Midwest and Heartland. By contrast, the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain, and High Plains will slowly warm through the end of the month after a very cold start.

In terms of precipitation, with few exceptions, the northern half of the country will receive at least some rain, snow, or both throughout the month. Snow will be a constant in the Northeast, Lower Lakes, and Upper Midwest, although the latter is expected to ring in the new year under sunny skies. But, for the most part, those living in those regions can expect to put their Snow Joe snow shovel to good use in December. An alternating mix of rain and snow will be seen in the Atlantic Corridor, Appalachians, Ohio Valley, and Heartland, with each of these regions enjoying a few sunny days sprinkled in along the way. The Pacific Northwest will be rainy until the final week of the month, while the Intermountain and High Plains will begin with snow before transitioning to a mix of sunny and rainy days.

Alaska will also be cold — bitterly so for the first two weeks — according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Snow and frigid temps will dominate the majority of the month. However, over the final week, temperatures turn mild and snow will give way to rain.