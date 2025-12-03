What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For December Weather Across The US
The Old Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Forecast called for an overall mild winter across the country. However, it did offer the caveat that some isolated weather events could deliver bursts of severe weather. One such event has already happened, as an unusually early polar vortex series brought winter weather to much of the U.S. before the winter season even began. That weather event made many wonder what December may have in store. Once again, The Old Farmer's Almanac has answers in their long-range weather predictions for the month of December.
For the final month of 2025 — and the official beginning of winter, come December 21st — the Old Farmer's Almanac (OFA) show the weather shaping up to very much in line with the La Niña season which is in effect this year. For the most part, that means the upper portion of the country will experience actual winter weather, while the southern half will be under warmer than normal, milder temperatures. About the only thing that is out of line with a typical La Niña event is that parts of the South will be receiving more precipitation, perhaps even snow.
December with be chilly for the northern U.S.
According to the OFA, the Northeast, Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, Heartland, Upper Midwest, High Plains, Intermountain, and Pacific Northwest regions will all be experience temperatures ranging from cold to frigid to start the final month of 2025. The Appalachians and Atlantic Corridor will start the month on the mild side, but will see temperatures plummet as the month wears on, although the Appalachians will enjoy a bit of a warmup during Christmas week, as will the Upper Midwest and Heartland. By contrast, the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain, and High Plains will slowly warm through the end of the month after a very cold start.
In terms of precipitation, with few exceptions, the northern half of the country will receive at least some rain, snow, or both throughout the month. Snow will be a constant in the Northeast, Lower Lakes, and Upper Midwest, although the latter is expected to ring in the new year under sunny skies. But, for the most part, those living in those regions can expect to put their Snow Joe snow shovel to good use in December. An alternating mix of rain and snow will be seen in the Atlantic Corridor, Appalachians, Ohio Valley, and Heartland, with each of these regions enjoying a few sunny days sprinkled in along the way. The Pacific Northwest will be rainy until the final week of the month, while the Intermountain and High Plains will begin with snow before transitioning to a mix of sunny and rainy days.
Alaska will also be cold — bitterly so for the first two weeks — according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Snow and frigid temps will dominate the majority of the month. However, over the final week, temperatures turn mild and snow will give way to rain.
Mild weather to start December in the South
For the most part, the southern half of the Lower 48 will start December on the warm side. The exceptions will be Texas and Oklahoma — which will have a few cold days at the outset before warming up — and Florida, which will trend cool or mild all month. Both the Pacific Southwest and Desert Southwest remain warm through the end of the year. Much of the southern region, however, will transition from warm to cool or cold as the month wears on. Following a warm start, the Southeast turns cold for a couple weeks, then warms for Christmas before turning chilly once again. Ditto for the Deep South. After being cold the first few days, Texas and Oklahoma will stay warm the entire month until a chill sets in around NYE.
Precipitation will be a tougher to come by across the South in December. Again, this is very much in line with a La Niña season. With the exception of a few isolated showers, the Pacific and Desert Southwest regions will be dry. Texas and Oklahoma will get some rain at the beginning and end of the month, as will Florida. Both the Deep South and Southeast will endure a bit more precipitation. The Deep South will see rain to start the month, then again over the final two weeks. In the Southeast, rain starts the month, then returns along with snow around the third week.
Hawaii is a tale of two seasons: The first half of the month will be warm with showers. After that, temperatures are milder and rain will be heavier, with the exception of a few sunny days around Christmas. Still, it's Hawaii, and the month looks to be about average for temperature and below average for rain this time of year.