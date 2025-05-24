How To DIY A Hurricane Preparedness Kit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hurricane season, which runs June through November each year, is the most dangerous time for residents of coastal regions in the United States. Throughout hurricane season, those living in these areas should have a fully stocked hurricane emergency preparedness kit at all times. This has proven to be one of the best ways to be prepared for a hurricane. While commercially produced versions of these kits are readily available, it is simple enough to DIY one. Making your own allows you to not only ensure you have all the essential emergency supplies, but also to customize the kit to fit your individual needs.

One of the first considerations when it comes to making a DIY hurricane preparedness kit is to choose containers for storing supplies, as well as picking an easily accessible spot to keep it in when it's not needed. Once you pick a spot in the house to store your kit, do not move it. This storage spot should be known to all people living in the household and they should be able to access the area even in the event of flooding or power failure.

Backpacks and plastic containers are among the most popular choices for storing hurricane supplies. Keep in mind that water from heavy rain, storm surge, and/or flooding are often associated with hurricanes, so it is important to keep your supplies dry. Plastic boxes do this admirably and are a good choice for bulky items. If you are using a duffle back or back pack that is not waterproof, be sure to store your supplies in waterproof bags and boxes before placing them in the larger kit bag.

