Repurpose This Bathroom Staple To Easily Fix Your Overfilled Lawn Mower

While forgetting to put oil in your lawn mower could cause issues when in use, putting too much in could also be problematic. Too much oil could make the engine overheat and may even cause a fire. It could also cause other engine problems such as a blown gasket, so if you're certain you've poured too much oil in, you should do something about it to extend the life of your lawn mower.

One manual method for walk-behind mowers is to tip the mower on its side and drain the oil into a pan if there isn't a drain plug, which could be quite the messy process. Another method is using an oil-extractor pump, but it's probably not worth buying one for a one-time mistake correction.

You could make your own oil extractor for free, or for minimal cost if buying new, by repurposing the pump from a liquid soap dispenser, just like the type sitting on the bathroom sink. If there's a dollar store nearby, it's worth checking it for an empty pump bottle of this sort, as that will be even easier to prepare. Whether using a liquid soap bottle or a new empty pump bottle, be sure it's not the type for foaming soap, as the dispensing mechanism is a little different and may not efficiently remove the oil from your mower. You just may find it's the best method for changing your lawn mower's oil, too.