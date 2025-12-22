Repurpose This Bathroom Staple To Easily Fix Your Overfilled Lawn Mower
While forgetting to put oil in your lawn mower could cause issues when in use, putting too much in could also be problematic. Too much oil could make the engine overheat and may even cause a fire. It could also cause other engine problems such as a blown gasket, so if you're certain you've poured too much oil in, you should do something about it to extend the life of your lawn mower.
One manual method for walk-behind mowers is to tip the mower on its side and drain the oil into a pan if there isn't a drain plug, which could be quite the messy process. Another method is using an oil-extractor pump, but it's probably not worth buying one for a one-time mistake correction.
You could make your own oil extractor for free, or for minimal cost if buying new, by repurposing the pump from a liquid soap dispenser, just like the type sitting on the bathroom sink. If there's a dollar store nearby, it's worth checking it for an empty pump bottle of this sort, as that will be even easier to prepare. Whether using a liquid soap bottle or a new empty pump bottle, be sure it's not the type for foaming soap, as the dispensing mechanism is a little different and may not efficiently remove the oil from your mower. You just may find it's the best method for changing your lawn mower's oil, too.
Using a soap-dispenser pump to remove excess oil from your mower
Though it's a simple project, your homemade oil extractor needs a little work before it's ready to use. Twist the pump top off the soap dispenser, then rinse the pump's head and straw thoroughly to remove any soap residue. If the dispenser has been used for soap, place the end of the straw in a bowl of water and keep pumping until only pure water comes out. Remove the straw from the pump and rinse it under running water as well; the pump head and tube have to be completely soap-free to prevent contaminating your mower's oil. Wipe everything dry or let the parts air dry completely, then push the straw part back onto the pump head.
Insert the bottom end of the straw into your lawn mower's oil tank, with the pump head positioned as if it's the cap for the oil tank. With a bowl or the empty soap dispenser handy to catch the oil, push down to pump oil up the tube and into the empty container. Use the dipstick to check the oil every so often to determine when you've removed enough of it.
If you don't have a soap pump, a spray bottle also works. As with the pump, it should be clean first, and works by inserting the straw into the oil reservoir. Set the spray head to the "jet" setting to control the stream of oil. It may take quite a few pumps to remove enough oil this way. This method works when it's time to prepare your mower for winter storage, too.