Reasons Why Your Lawn Mower Is Not Starting And How To Troubleshoot The Problem

If you're one of the millions of American homeowners who mow their own lawn, you've likely encountered your fair share of operational issues over the years. Though they're quite common, standard lawn mowers are complex machines, and can be very difficult to troubleshoot for the untrained eye. Pulling the rip cord as you've done hundreds of times before, only to be met with radio silence, is enough to make any home landscaper throw in the towel and chalk the whole day up to a loss. Luckily, there are a few quick and easy diagnostic tests that you can run at home that won't require calling in an expert or breaking the bank with a pricey new lawn mower. In most cases, gas mowers have difficulty starting up due to a small number of common issues. Clogged carburetors, stale fuel, and filthy air filters are among the usual suspects, along with minor engine issues such as blown spark plugs.

If your lawn mower refuses to start, check your gas. If it's been sitting in winter storage for a long time, the gas may have turned a dark, cloudy color, and taken on a sour varnish smell. These are signs that the gasoline has gone stale. If you do confirm that your machine is loaded with faulty fuel, siphon the gas out of the tank using a hose and a pump. You'll need to remove any excess gasoline from the carburetor as well, and replace it with freshly pumped petrol. Depending on how long your bad gas has been left sitting, you may need to perform a bit of added maintenance to the carburetor before refueling.