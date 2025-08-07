If You're Looking To Get A New Lawn Mower, Here Is The Best Time To Buy

When the spring sunshine starts warming things up, your first instinct might be to sprint to the nearest home improvement store for a shiny new mower. But here's the secret: that's exactly what not to do if you're hoping to save money. Prices typically peak in late spring and summer when lawn care is top of mind and demand is high. While you might consider buying a lawn mower in early spring to get the best selection, don't expect much in the way of savings. If you can hold off and time your purchase for the end of the mowing season, in the early fall, your patience will likely be rewarded with significantly better prices.

The kids are back in school, the leaves are falling, and stores are doing a little seasonal shuffle. By September and October, retailers are desperate to clear out summer inventory to make room for snowblowers, holiday lights, and fire pits. That's your window. You might not have grass on the brain in autumn, but this is the time when your future mower is quietly sitting on a clearance rack, hoping someone sees its potential. And if you've had your eye on a certain brand or model or the perfect mower for your grass type, don't wait too long because supplies shrink fast, and restocking is unlikely at this time of year.