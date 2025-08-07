If You're Looking To Get A New Lawn Mower, Here Is The Best Time To Buy
When the spring sunshine starts warming things up, your first instinct might be to sprint to the nearest home improvement store for a shiny new mower. But here's the secret: that's exactly what not to do if you're hoping to save money. Prices typically peak in late spring and summer when lawn care is top of mind and demand is high. While you might consider buying a lawn mower in early spring to get the best selection, don't expect much in the way of savings. If you can hold off and time your purchase for the end of the mowing season, in the early fall, your patience will likely be rewarded with significantly better prices.
The kids are back in school, the leaves are falling, and stores are doing a little seasonal shuffle. By September and October, retailers are desperate to clear out summer inventory to make room for snowblowers, holiday lights, and fire pits. That's your window. You might not have grass on the brain in autumn, but this is the time when your future mower is quietly sitting on a clearance rack, hoping someone sees its potential. And if you've had your eye on a certain brand or model or the perfect mower for your grass type, don't wait too long because supplies shrink fast, and restocking is unlikely at this time of year.
The best time to buy a mower is not when the grass is growing
Now, buying a mower when you can't immediately use it does come with a small catch. If it sits untouched in your garage until April, any issues might show up after the store's return policy has expired. That's why you should give your mower a test run before winter hibernation. Let it purr for a few minutes a day for a week or so to make sure everything works like it should. Then you can properly winterize and store it knowing it'll be ready to roll the minute spring returns. Don't forget to register it with the manufacturer, too.
If fall just doesn't feel like the right time to buy, you do have another shot: the summer holiday sales trifecta. Memorial Day, Father's Day, and the Fourth of July are all prime times for mower deals, especially if you want a solid blend of price and selection. You'll pay a bit more than in the fall, but you'll also walk out of the store ready to mow that afternoon. Just keep in mind that by Labor Day, selection starts to dwindle, so if you're picky about features or brand, shop early in the season or be ready to compromise. Either way, smart timing can save you hundreds for a machine that can last you eight to 10 years. Now that you know when to buy, you can avoid other common mower buying mistakes as well.