Gardeners Are Loving Amazon's Stylish Ornamental Bird Feeder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hummingbirds are fascinating birds with incredible memories and the ability to visit hundreds of flowers in a single day. With their show-stopping feathers and bold personalities, hummingbirds have become one of America's most popular birds, with many people trying to attract more of them each year. While a variety of bird-friendly plants can go a long way in inviting more hummingbirds to your garden, choosing the right feeder can truly make a world of difference.
There are two things you should keep in mind when choosing the right hummingbird feeder: how easy it is to clean — especially since you should clean hummingbird feeders regularly – and its color. Hummingbirds love the color red, which makes it a great color choice for feeders. Amazon offers a stylish option in the WOSIBO Glass Hummingbird Feeder, which holds up to 32 ounces of store-bought or DIY homemade nectar and is currently on sale for around $27. Plus, with its hand-blown glass container, it makes an eye-catching addition to your yard.
When choosing whether to recommend the WOSIBO hummingbird feeder, Outdoor Guide researched the feeder and dove into the reviews, reading what real people who purchased this feeder had to say. At the time of writing, the WOSIBO feeder spots a 4.4 rating on Amazon across over 6,000 reviews. We also dug deeper into the reviews to understand what people liked or didn't like after using this feeder.
Attract hummingbirds in style with the WOSIBO hummingbird feeder
The WOSIBO glass feeder features a semi-transparent ornamental reservoir and red, flower-shaped ports designed specifically to attract hummingbirds. It comes with everything you need except nectar, including hanging hardware and a cleaning brush. Plus, with four ports, you can watch several hummingbirds feast at this feeder simultaneously.
Overall, the WOSIBO glass hummingbird feeder received largely positive feedback from reviewers, for its functionality and ease-of-use as well as its aesthetic appeal. One reviewer captured many of the high points of this feeder in their review, saying: 'This is a really pretty feeder with the blown glass. It looks great in the yard. It is really easy to fill and clean as well". This isn't a standalone comment, either: many other reviewers shared similar sentiments. "This has been a hit for our neighborhood hummingbirds! Easy to clean, fill, and hang," said one five-star reviewer. Others spoke on the additional features included with the WOSIBO feeder, "It looks great and the ant pond keeps ants out".
While there is a vast number of positive reviews for the WOSIBO feeder, it's also important to consider potential cons. For example, the glass reservoir lacks the durability of plastic — something many reviewers experienced firsthand. One reviewer said, "It broke in half. Not sure why that happened. It was hanging and just busted". Another recurring complaint among lower-rated reviews is leaking. Though some people were able to receive replacement pieces to help with the leaks, this is something to keep in mind. Either way, if you're hoping to enjoy more hummingbird activity this season, this popular feeder may be the perfect addition to brighten your garden and attract frequent visitors. Just keep an eye out for leaks.