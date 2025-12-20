Gardeners Are Loving Amazon's Stylish Ornamental Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds are fascinating birds with incredible memories and the ability to visit hundreds of flowers in a single day. With their show-stopping feathers and bold personalities, hummingbirds have become one of America's most popular birds, with many people trying to attract more of them each year. While a variety of bird-friendly plants can go a long way in inviting more hummingbirds to your garden, choosing the right feeder can truly make a world of difference.

There are two things you should keep in mind when choosing the right hummingbird feeder: how easy it is to clean — especially since you should clean hummingbird feeders regularly – and its color. Hummingbirds love the color red, which makes it a great color choice for feeders. Amazon offers a stylish option in the WOSIBO Glass Hummingbird Feeder, which holds up to 32 ounces of store-bought or DIY homemade nectar and is currently on sale for around $27. Plus, with its hand-blown glass container, it makes an eye-catching addition to your yard.

When choosing whether to recommend the WOSIBO hummingbird feeder, Outdoor Guide researched the feeder and dove into the reviews, reading what real people who purchased this feeder had to say. At the time of writing, the WOSIBO feeder spots a 4.4 rating on Amazon across over 6,000 reviews. We also dug deeper into the reviews to understand what people liked or didn't like after using this feeder.