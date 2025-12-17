Looking For A New Hedge Trimmer? Here's 2025's Most Reliable Brand, Based On Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hedges are a great way to add privacy to your yard, but they require regular trimming to keep them looking their best. Choosing the best type of hedge trimmer for your needs is fairly simple, but what about choosing the best brand? Your hedge trimmer needs to be sturdy enough to handle everything you need to cut from new growth to thicker, dying branches. Hedges are the standard, of course, but you can also use a hedge trimmer to cut an overgrown lawn. You need to be able to trust your hedge trimmer and the company behind it.
According to a recent study from Lifestory Research, the best options in 2025 may come from DeWalt. DeWalt has been making tools since 1924, and they pride themselves on testing new products in the field. They've earned several awards, including the 2021 Showstopper Award from the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). There are DeWalt pole saw trimmers to consider, but if you want something for your hedges and lawn, there are also electric hedge trimmers. In the Lifestory Research study analyzing the best hedge trimmer brands via Net Trust Quotient Score, DeWalt scored 111.3 and 5 stars, beating out eight other brands (at the bottom of the Top 9, Skil had an NTQS of 95.8 and 2 stars). It was based on customer surveys over the course of a year and focused on the largest, most recognizable brands. That does mean that there could be a lesser known brand that's actually more reliable, but, of the industry's top nine brands, DeWalt is the most trusted.
What to know about DeWalt's hedge trimmers
A look through product reviews tells a similar story in terms of trust and reliability. One of the brand's more popular hedge trimmers, the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless hedge trimmer, has over 9,000 ratings on Amazon, with 87% of them being 5-stars. One customer review from username Eddie spells it out nicely: "I wasn't too worried about purchasing a DeWalt tool as every DeWalt tool that I have bought this far has exceeded my expectations and works exactly as it should." They continue, "After using it several times I haven't had one issue yet. It has trim[med] some pretty sick shrubbery and I have even clipped a chain link fence and it did not mess up the blade." Reviewers praise performance, power, and battery life.
The DEWALT DCPH820BH pole hedge trimmer head has similar positive reviews, with 74% of almost 700 reviews being 5-star. A review from D. Deem mentions how pleased they are with the performance, adding, "You wouldn't think that a battery hedge trimmer would be this powerful but somehow DeWalt has done it again."
While DeWalt customers seem satisfied overall, there are caveats. It's crucial to read product listings to know exactly what you're getting: Some DeWalt listings include only the tool, with batteries sold separately. Some unhappy customers don't realize this until after purchasing. A Reddit post from user CosmicGrimewastaken titled "I love dewalt tools. I hate their customer service", echoes another common complaint with the brand regarding replacements and service. A comment from Reddit user Tigerzof1 added that "I had to keep pushing them with multiple back and forth to get them to send me a replacement part for my fence because it was damaged upon arrival. You'd think I was asking for an arm and leg."
Methodology
For this review, we began by reading the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted Hedge Trimmer study. From there, we moved to DeWalt's website and product reviews across multiple Amazon listings for several DeWalt trimmers. We then looked for customer testimony outside of reviews on product listings, including Reddit and other forums. Our goal always is to provide objective and accurate information based on multiple, independent resources.