Hedges are a great way to add privacy to your yard, but they require regular trimming to keep them looking their best. Choosing the best type of hedge trimmer for your needs is fairly simple, but what about choosing the best brand? Your hedge trimmer needs to be sturdy enough to handle everything you need to cut from new growth to thicker, dying branches. Hedges are the standard, of course, but you can also use a hedge trimmer to cut an overgrown lawn. You need to be able to trust your hedge trimmer and the company behind it.

According to a recent study from Lifestory Research, the best options in 2025 may come from DeWalt. DeWalt has been making tools since 1924, and they pride themselves on testing new products in the field. They've earned several awards, including the 2021 Showstopper Award from the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). There are DeWalt pole saw trimmers to consider, but if you want something for your hedges and lawn, there are also electric hedge trimmers. In the Lifestory Research study analyzing the best hedge trimmer brands via Net Trust Quotient Score, DeWalt scored 111.3 and 5 stars, beating out eight other brands (at the bottom of the Top 9, Skil had an NTQS of 95.8 and 2 stars). It was based on customer surveys over the course of a year and focused on the largest, most recognizable brands. That does mean that there could be a lesser known brand that's actually more reliable, but, of the industry's top nine brands, DeWalt is the most trusted.