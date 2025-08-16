What To Know Before Buying DeWalt's Pole Saw Tree Trimmer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pruning can keep your trees healthy and maintain your yard's overall appearance, whether you're trimming away unhealthy branches or removing a branch that's at the perfect height to pose a hazard. However, pruning your tree is only one part of the process; you also need the right tools for the job. Adding a pole saw to your gardening tool arsenal can be a game changer.

With its extended handle, a pole saw offers relief from those days of dragging around a ladder for a branch just out of reach. You can even pick up 2-in-1 variants that combine the features you love about your pole saw with other helpful tree trimming tools. There are even electric options that reduce some of the elbow grease involved with trimming and pruning, such as DeWalt's pole saws.

At Home Depot, both DeWalt's $440 tool-only 60V Flexvolt pole saw and $200 tool-only 20V pole saw are cordless and sport positive ratings of 4.9- and 4.5-stars, respectively. To understand the full picture when it came to these pole saws, we analyzed public reviews for both positive and negative experiences. We also looked beyond the star ratings to see if anyone who left a positive review also noted any potential drawbacks or concerns.