Prepare Your Gravel Driveway For Harsh Winter Weather With These Tips

Whenever freezing winter weather is on the way, there is a litany of chores which need to be completed to protect your house and yards While things such as preparing roofs for snow and protecting outdoor plumbing from freezing are typically at the top of the to-do list, it is also important to prepare your gravel driveway for harsh winter weather. Not preparing and maintaining a gravel driveway during winter can actually result in it becoming severely damaged or even unusable. However, keeping it cleaned, leveled, and drained will help your gravel driveway fend off the negative effects of winter weather.

The simplest of these tasks is to keep your gravel driveway clean and clear of any debris or weed growth. While this may not seem like it would have much impact in regards to protecting your driveway in the winter, it actually does. That is because debris, such as a layer of leaves, can trap moisture. Once the temperature drops, these tiny, trapped water droplets will freeze, leading to icy conditions on your driveway. In addition, clearing your driveway of leaves, trash, or other debris will allow you to more clearly spot any trouble areas, such as potholes, drainage issues, or damaged rock.