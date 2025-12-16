This Kitchen Staple Could Turn Your Garden Into A Butterfly Sunbathing Spot

If you've worked to plant a garden that attracts colorful butterflies, you know the joy of seeing these creatures flit amongst your flowers. When the weather turns colder, though, you might be worried about their survival. There is a way you can provide these beneficial insects with a way to warm up in your garden, and it just takes a bit of aluminum foil.

Butterflies need an outside source of warmth to stay active, and struggle to fly when temperatures dip below 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Some species, such as Painted Ladies and Monarchs, migrate south for the winter; others, like the Mourning Cloak, may hang around your yard even when the weather turns cold.

Whether heading on a migration journey or overwintering in your garden, butterflies need to warm up their wings after a chilly night in order to fly. They often do this by basking on flowers on cold mornings, perched with their wings extended to gather up the sun's rays, gathering energy for their journeys. By sitting in warm areas of your garden, butterflies transfer heat into their bodies, enabling them to start their day. You can help butterflies warm up even faster by placing small squares of aluminum foil in your garden.