Make Snow Removal Easier With The Help Of A Cooking Essential

Shoveling snow may be fairly easy (dare we say enjoyable?) when it's light, fluffy, and no more than an inch deep, but as it piles up when the temperature is near freezing, excessive moisture happens. That snow becomes heavier the wetter it is, turning a could-have-been-simple task into quite a struggle.

Sometimes it's hard to know how fluffy or heavy snow is until you step outside to shovel it. If snow sticks to itself like it does when it's right for snowballs and snow forts, it'll stick to the shovel, too, making that shoveling task even more tiresome. Instead of waiting until the snow melts, or secretly wishing you had a flamethrower, one simple solution may already be in your pantry: cooking spray.

Spray-on oils designed to keep foods from sticking to pans also keep snow from sticking to shovels. In turn, it's much easier to fling that snow where you want it to go, rather than having half of it stick to the snow shovel, weighing it down and making you more tired with each pass. Make sure the spray you choose is an oil-based spray, such as Pam Superior No-Stick Purely Olive Oil Spray. Using a lubricant on the shovel blade is one of those clever hacks that makes snow removal easier than ever, and your back will be happier for it.