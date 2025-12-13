Repurpose Your Old Motorcycle Helmet And Turn It Into A Unique Hanging Planter

Before you can start planting, you'll need to prepare your old motorcycle helmet for its new life as a planter. The first step is to remove any interior lining from the helmet. Many helmets include padding for a safer, comfortable fit that's perfect for riding, but not so much for keeping your soil from becoming waterlogged. Thanks to the coconut coir that will be added to the helmet, you don't need to worry about saving the removed lining for this project.

If you plan on painting your helmet, it may be easier to do so before drilling. While the drill holes will alter your design, painting before drilling saves you the hassle of keeping paint out of the holes. For this project, your motorcycle helmet will be hanging upside down, opposite to how you would wear it. As a result, when you drill your drainage holes, you want to do them at the top of your helmet. Then, at the bottom near the opening, drill four holes to hang your helmet from.

Once you've drilled the holes, add the coconut coir and choose the right plants for your new planter. You can choose from shade-loving flowers that thrive in hanging baskets, like wishbone flowers, or even opt for a trailing plant like pothos. Just like with painting your helmet-turned-planter, choosing the right plants is all about letting your creativity flow. You can even use leftover nursery pots to create a tiered hanging planter.