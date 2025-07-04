Upgrade Your Hanging Planters With The Help Of A Plastic Nursery Pot

Repurposing items you have lying around your home in your garden can do more than help your wallet. It can also help you declutter and upgrade your home while giving new life to objects that would otherwise end up in the garbage. Not to mention, it's a great way to test your creativity and tailor your home to your preferences and lifestyle — from transforming plastic cups into a garden essential to DIYing your own furniture. And, with this plastic nursery pot project, you can create a hanging planter that's perfect for small outdoor spaces.

Advertisement

By cutting off the bottom of an old plastic nursery pot you might not be using, you can create an eye-catching tiered hanging planter that's perfect for showcasing your plants and maximizing space. To get started, all you need is a hanging planter, a plastic nursery planter, something to cut off the bottom of the planter, and the soil and plants of your choice. If you want to be extra style savvy with this tiered hanging planter, you can even add DIY appliques to your nursery pot for a personal touch.

Overall, this is an easy project that both beginner gardeners and DIYers alike can enjoy. But, since it does involve using a box cutter, you'll want to make sure you're using the proper safety techniques. A pair of thick gloves can also be helpful, so long as they offer protection without sacrificing your dexterity.

Advertisement