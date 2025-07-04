Upgrade Your Hanging Planters With The Help Of A Plastic Nursery Pot
Repurposing items you have lying around your home in your garden can do more than help your wallet. It can also help you declutter and upgrade your home while giving new life to objects that would otherwise end up in the garbage. Not to mention, it's a great way to test your creativity and tailor your home to your preferences and lifestyle — from transforming plastic cups into a garden essential to DIYing your own furniture. And, with this plastic nursery pot project, you can create a hanging planter that's perfect for small outdoor spaces.
By cutting off the bottom of an old plastic nursery pot you might not be using, you can create an eye-catching tiered hanging planter that's perfect for showcasing your plants and maximizing space. To get started, all you need is a hanging planter, a plastic nursery planter, something to cut off the bottom of the planter, and the soil and plants of your choice. If you want to be extra style savvy with this tiered hanging planter, you can even add DIY appliques to your nursery pot for a personal touch.
Overall, this is an easy project that both beginner gardeners and DIYers alike can enjoy. But, since it does involve using a box cutter, you'll want to make sure you're using the proper safety techniques. A pair of thick gloves can also be helpful, so long as they offer protection without sacrificing your dexterity.
Save space with an easy DIY tiered hanging planter
The first step in recreating this clever DIY hack yourself is cutting off the bottom of your nursery pot. You can do this with a box cutter, or by using other tools like an electric saw. With your nursery pot now bottomless, you can then turn your attention to your hanging planter.
If you just bought your hanging planter, it may need some TLC before you can use it in the project. For starters, it's important that it has a structural medium with good drainage, like coconut husks, as well as soil. This will provide enough stability for plants to sit in both tiers. To complete the look, set the nursery pot onto the soil that's already inside the hanging basket. Then, fill the nursery pot with more soil.
Once this is done, you can begin adding the plants you want to your new tiered planter. Ideally, you'll want to choose plants that do well in hanging baskets, like wishbone flowers. From there, the plant you choose will dictate how high-maintenance this stylish container garden is. However, since it's going to be hanging, we suggest you go with something that's more hands-free. This is especially true given that plants on the second tier may be hard to reach without either getting a step stool or taking your hanging planter down for care.