Keep Birds Coming To Your Yard All Winter With A Simple Yard Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wondered why you don't see many birds on some cold winter days, it could be because they're trying to stay warm, too. Birds fluff their feathers up to stay warmer in winter, and some birds even grow up to a whopping 70 percent more feathers after they molt in fall. This is similar to how winter-ready dog breeds such as huskies develop extra-thick layers of fur as winter approaches. But it takes more than fluffing those feathers to stay warm all the time. Birds such as chickadees, woodpeckers, and owls look for spaces within rotting trees to use as overnight shelters.

To help your feathered friends stay warm, which also offers you the chance to see them more often, consider adding roosting boxes to your yard. Having the right features in your yard, such as a bird feeder and certain native plants, will also keep birds coming to your garden all winter long.

Unlike nesting boxes, roost boxes usually have the entry holes in or near the bottom, and they often attract groups of birds that can huddle together on a cold winter's night. Roosting boxes also have perches inside so the birds can sleep comfortably; nesting boxes usually don't have a perch inside. For even more bang for your buck, a transforming model, such as this Convertible Winter Roost and Birdhouse on Amazon, lets you transform the box into a regular birdhouse in spring, then back to a roosting box again in fall. Whether you buy or make one, certain features are helpful to the birds that could use a sheltered space overnight.