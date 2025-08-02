How To Prepare Your Birdhouse For The Cooler Months

When autumn gets closer and temperatures begin to dip, many birds species head south in search of warmer climates. But not all migrate. Songbirds like chickadees, nuthatches, and titmice often stay through the winter, braving cold nights and frosty mornings. While they can fluff their feathers to trap body heat or huddle together in trees or shrubs for warmth, you can provide additonal TLC to help protect them from the season's frigid temps.

Just as finding the best winter coat for your next adventure helps you more comfortably endure winter, birds can benefit from external sources of insulation, too. One simple way to support your feathered neighbors is by converting your current birdhouse or nesting box into a winter roost box — a protected, snug space where they can huddle together, sharing and conserving body heat. Wooden birdhouses are ideal for this purpose, as they can hold up well in harsh weather and insulate guests from the cold. These structures are a better choice than delicate houses made from clay, plastic, or gourds, which can be too fragile for winter use since they may weaken or crack from the snow and ice.

If you don't already have a suitable structure you can use, it's easy to DIY a cute wooden birdhouse for your backyard from online plans for the season. Converting or crafting one doesn't require advanced skills — you can even do it in an afternoon. Adding a roost box to your yard won't just help the birds; it can also bring a burst of life and color to your balcony or yard as you watch them flit in and out of the shelter.