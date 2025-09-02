How To Keep Weeds At Bay When Working With These Tricky Patio Materials

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When planning an outdoor seating area, it's natural to think about style — after all, the materials you choose can set the tone for your space. Brick evokes a timeless estate, pavers offer lots pattern and color choices, and highly versatile stamped concrete can create almost any look you want. The choices don't stop there — you could use traditional wood or durable composite decking, or even affordable, DIY-friendly gravel. But style is just part of the story. Whether you opt for a patio or a deck (there is a difference), what you choose now will affect how much maintenance your outdoor space will require later, particularly when it comes to weeding. Essentially, any material that features natural gaps — such as pavers, stones, brick, and wood — are at a disadvantage when it comes to defying weeds.

If you choose the best materials for a patio or deck, you may be able to save dollars and work in the long run. One fact many homeowners don't realize is that as a patio or deck ages, fast-spreading plants like clover, dandelions, and crabgrass,can make their way into cracks or spaces and quickly spread, making it difficult to keep your outdoor retreat looking good. So while you daydream about the ideal deck or patio, take time to also think about how prone each surface is to weeds. Not only can they significantly ruin your patio or deck's beauty, but they can necessitate costly repairs. Taking the time to choose patio materials that are naturally weed resistant can go a long way in increasing enjoyment of your space.