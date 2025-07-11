Make Getting Rid Of Weeds In Your Gravel Easier By Avoiding These Common Mistakes

Before you pour gravel for a new path or driveway, you need to thoroughly weed the area. Otherwise, many of the weeds will survive and eventually pop up through the gravel. When weeds are covered in gravel, they often die, but sometimes the root systems remain intact and regrow. Also, remember to dispose of weeds in the proper place. Don't just pull them up and throw them in your yard because they'll spread as a result. Consider throwing them into a black trash bag before taking them to the dump, which will trap heat, dry out the weeds, and prevent them from regrowing.

You can find places where weeds are popping through, rake the gravel aside, and pull the plants out. Just make sure that you pull them from the base and twist them out of the soil so that the root system comes up with the rest of the weed. If the weed breaks and you fail to pull out the root system, you can use a shovel to dig the roots out of the ground. Be careful not to dig too deep when removing weeds because that can backfire. The soil beneath your lawn is filled with seeds, so if you dig deeper than necessary to remove a weed, you risk bringing those seeds to the surface. Once seeds reach the surface, all it takes is some water, and they'll germinate.