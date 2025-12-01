Are There Flood Warnings In Your Area? Be Sure To Check These Spots On Your Home's Exterior

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flooding causes more property damage in the United States than any other natural hazard. It can be caused by a variety of conditions, including heavy rain, swollen rivers, and precipitous snow or ice melt. In coastal areas, extreme high tides and storm surges can also be the culprits. Given the amount of damage flooding can cause, the National Weather Service attempts to alert the public ahead of time when conditions are prime for flooding, through a series of advisories, including flood watches and warnings. When such alerts are issued for your areas, you are encouraged to take action. Among other things, particularly in areas where flooding is seasonal or common, you should check spots such as windows, doors, gutters, eves, and downspouts on your homes exterior to minimize the damage such a storm can cause.

The goal whenever flooding is predicted is to prevent water from entering your home. That means making sure it drains away as efficiently as possible. One of the primary ways to do that is to ensure heavy rainfall flows unimpeded from your rooftop. This means it is time to clean the gutters and adjust the downspouts so that the water is directed away from your home. While you are up there, check out your roof and make sure that are no damaged areas. If you see any, make repairs immediately.

To ensure this water is moved away from your property as it drains, also check any ditches and storm drains around your home. Make sure they are clear of any debris, tall grass, or other obstructions. Utilizing large capacity rain barrels is another way to make sure the water coming off your rooftop is not building up in low spots on your lawn.