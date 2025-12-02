How To Prepare Your Shed For Harsh Winter Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When harsh winter weather is on the way, homeowners typically leap into action to prep their house, yard, and garden. Tasks such as insulating outdoor pipes, prepping roofs and driveways, and doing what is necessary to protect plants and trees from frost are usually high on the to-do list. Storage sheds, on the other hand, are often overlooked. Considering these structures are essentially miniature houses that are usually filled with valuable lawn and garden equipment, it is wise to prepare your shed for harsh winter weather utilizing many of the same steps you would for your home.

The first step to preparing your shed for harsh winter weather is to clean it out. This is a very broad task that involves cleaning, organizing, and decluttering. Anything that is broken or otherwise no longer of use to you should be donated or tossed. The remaining items should be organized and neatly stored on shelves, in storage containers, or hung. Larger items should be lined in a neat, organized manner on the floor along the walls. You should also clean and dust shelves, work benches, roof rafters, and the floor.

While you may be tempted to let all of this wait for your big spring cleaning, taking care of it before winter weather sets in does more than just make the space in your shed neater and more usable. Having a clutter-free, organized space will also improve air flow, reduce moisture, and lessen the likelihood of mold and mildew forming. It will also help prevent rodents and pests from taking up residence in your shed over the winter.