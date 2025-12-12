How To Winterize A Cherry Tree For A Bountiful Harvest Next Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cherries are both a delicious treat you can enjoy fresh from the garden and a fragrant tree that pollinators and birds can't get enough of. If you want the biggest, best harvest your tree can produce, you need to make sure it overwinters properly. Keeping your cherry tree healthy through winter is the best way to ensure it thrives in spring and summer. You'll need to keep it warm, prune it, and protect it from damage and disease.

Starting with a cherry tree that is hardy in your USDA hardiness zone will make it easier to keep warm. Sour cherries (Prunus cerasus) are hardy in zones 3 through 8, while sweet cherries (Prunus avium) are more hardy in zones 5 through 9. However, specific cultivars may have slightly different ranges, so it's always good to double-check.

If the tree is hardy in your zone, you can usually keep it warm simply by adding a layer of mulch around it. Layer it in a ring or donut shape around the trunk, rather than a solid mound. You don't want the mulch choking the roots, and wet mulch rubbing against the trunk of your cherry tree can cause abrasions over time. If you're growing a dwarf cherry tree, one of the fruit trees you can grow in a pot, you may need to move it indoors or to a more sheltered location.