Transform Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Heaven With A Stunning Purple Flower

Part of the enjoyment of having a yard with lots of plants and flowers is being visited by a variety of pollinators, from hummingbirds to butterflies. Turning your yard into hummingbird heaven is not hard if you DIY the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds with sugar and water, or you plant a variety of stunning plants that attract hummingbirds to your garden.

One plant you can add to your garden to up your hummingbird game numbers is Ironweed (Vernonia noveboracensis). Other names for this pretty purple perennial are New York Ironweed or New England Ironweed. It is native to the eastern and southeastern regions of the United States and is found growing wild in wet pastures, meadows, on the banks of streams, and in marshes. If planted in spring, Ironweed produces blooms that will provide plenty of nectar to the hummingbirds from July through early fall.

Because of its compact size, ironweed is a really nice choice for tighter spaces in your garden or along the back of border plants. It is very popular in cottage, wildflower, and rain gardens due to its water-loving nature. The fluffy, bright purple flower has deep green leaves and very thin petals, with each flower head having as many as 30 to 50 flowers on it, making it a major attraction for pollinators. In the fall, the plant has fluffy seed clusters that birds go crazy for. Ironweed is also a deer-resistant plant, so you don't have to worry about grazing if you live in an area with a lot of deer.