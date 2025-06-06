The Eye-Catching Trick That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

If you're disappointed that you haven't seen any hummingbirds at your feeder yet, you might want to reconsider your landscaping choices. There are so many stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds, but make sure you're planting them the right way for the biggest impact. By planting several different hummingbird-attracting plants in one area of your yard, you will easily draw the attention of delightful hummers. The birds will be happy and you will have a beautiful landscaped area filled with large quantities of bright, beautiful flowers.

The first step to creating the perfect hummingbird garden landscape is choosing the right plants. Don't just group together flowers at random. Instead, focus on the types that hummingbirds can't resist. Hummingbirds love nectar, and these migrating birds are particularly interested in bright flowers with tubular shapes, a shape associated with excellent nectar reserves. Many tubular flowers are highly specialized for certain pollinators, meaning that the long bills of hummingbirds are well-suited to fit into these flowers. Give them tubular flowers like scarlet salvia (Salvia coccinea) and columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) right next to each other for a beautiful and practical pairing. Of course, be sure to plant more than one of both, because mass plantings of bright flowers are the best beacon for hungry hummingbirds.

