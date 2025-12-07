Are Ryobi Lawn Mowers Worth The Hefty Price Tag? Here's What Buyers Are Saying

While Ryobi's tools are popular, the value of each mower varies depending on your lawn size and space. One draw to the Ryobi mower lineup are the self-propelled mowers, which use batteries to propel the push mower. Even the more traditional walk-behind mowers are complemented by a lightweight design.

Many of Ryobi's battery mowers are powered by its 40V AH lithium batteries or its One+ battery system, which can be used with many of their other products. This flexibility sold reviewer Epp333, who wrote on the company's website, "Main factor was the abilities to use the batteries from the mower with my weed eater." Ryobi's One+ battery system allows for a seamless integration across a wide portfolio of tools sharing a single 18V battery, compatible with many of Ryobi's line-up of Expand-It tools.

All mowers come with at least a 3-year limited warranty, allowing customers to purchase worry-free. Those using the 40V AH battery get a 5-year limited battery warranty, and those using the 80V AH battery have a 5-year limited tool warranty.

So are Ryobi mowers worth the price tag? Battery voltage and deck size are important factors in choosing, and paying for, a mower. Those with a small backyard have less to mow, but may need to work harder to transform their narrow backyard into a useful space. For those with small yards, the 18V One+ 13” push mower for $199 is highly rated (4.9 out of 5 stars with almost 30 reviews on the company site), and advertised with a limited battery life. Larger yards and bigger budgets may opt for the 80V HP Brushless 30” self-propelled multi-blade mower for $1,999, for the most coverage and battery life (4.3 out of 5 stars with over 60 reviews).