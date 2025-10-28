Why You Should Steer Clear Of Ryobi Tools For Commercial Landscaping Projects

If you're the kind of DIYer that finds themself on a first-name basis with your local Home Depot employees, you're probably well acquainted with the Ryobi tool brand. The brand has delivered a wide array of hand and power tools over the years, helping homeowners, landscapers, and DIYers of all stripes with projects large and small. Even though the brand has become a tried and trusted name to many, you're still not likely to see professional landscapers hitting the hedges with any Ryobi lawn care tools, especially on large commercial properties. This is no mistake, as Ryobi, traditionally, hasn't been the brand of choice for larger commercial projects. Though some homeowners swear by the brand and its neon green casing, others feel the tools simply don't have the durability, lifespan, or ergonomics to handle professional landscaping jobs. Furthermore, Ryobi's warranty packages often focus more on household users more than commercial users, meaning the brand doesn't always recommend using their items in such a capacity. Ryobi's handheld tools specifically boast a 3 year household warranty, but only 30 days for commercial use or as rentals.

Since Ryobi is such a big name in modern power tools, now seems like as good a time as any to unpack their preferred use case, power limitations, and alternative brands you can pivot to when you're ready to take your landscaping work to the next level. If you're simply looking to mow your lawn, trim your hedges, or hang some shelves, it should be noted that Ryobi tools will surely get the job done. But, if you're looking to expand your handyman repertoire into a professional enterprise, or scale your yard work hobby into something a bit more substantial, it may be time to make the switch.