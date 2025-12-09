DIY An Emergency Lamp With The Help Of A Common Cooking Essential

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power outages can happen suddenly and be a bit unpredictable. Some may resolve quickly, while those caused by heavy winter storms or hurricanes can last for days or weeks. Your hurricane preparedness kit should have a flashlight in it, but if you're worried about the batteries running out, a simple DIY emergency lamp filled with vegetable oil can help light your living room for minimal cost and effort. This can help you to save your powerful, pocket-sized flashlight for when you need to move around your home or go outside or (when the storm's long over) down to the basement to check for any damage.

Many people turn to candles to solve this problem, but an oil lamp actually has several advantages. Lamps are typically brighter than candles, and the larger oil reservoir means they last longer than many candles as well. However, both can be fire hazards if used incorrectly, so be sure to keep your lamp or candle on a flat surface away from flammable objects and never leave it unattended. While you can use an old-school kerosene lamp, there's another solution probably already sitting in your kitchen cabinets. Vegetable oil, olive oil, and canola oil can all be used as a substitute in a pinch.

While it isn't as efficient as traditional lamp oil, it can help your house stay lit during an emergency. If you already have an oil lamp that's empty and unused, adding vegetable oil and a new wick is a great option. However, the average person usually doesn't have an unused oil lamp sitting around. That's where the DIY part comes in.