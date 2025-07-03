This Pocket-Sized Flashlight Is A Powerful And Long-Lasting Tool You Won't Want To Be Without
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You never know when a flashlight, UV light, or laser pointer will come in handy. Sure, your phone might cover one of these bases, but it's not always bright enough, and definitely doesn't do all three. Carrying three separate tools is a bit of a pain, and can get bulky fast. That's where an EDC (everyday carry) flashlight comes in handy. The design makes it lightweight and small enough to bring with you wherever you go. While there are a few options on the market, the Arkfeld Pro from Olight stands out for its slim design and impressive range of features.
The Arkfeld Pro comes in several colors, including the sleek standard black and the new Stars & Stripes edition – perfect for showing off some patriotic flair this Independence Day. This tool is easy to carry, and with its versatility, you'll be glad to have it with you. It works for individuals who are camping, hiking, presenting information, fixing up their home, or those who need to regularly search for UV reflections. It is also trusted by people in law enforcement, mechanics, overnight workers, and anyone else who might need reliable access to UV functionality, white light, or laser precision.
1300 lumens is sure to brighten up the night
Olight is dedicated to illuminating the world through a wide range of lighting tools, including EDC lights, power stations, headlamps, and more. Their motto is "Light Up Lives Beyond Illumination," and they certainly deliver on that with the Arkfeld Pro.
The high-performance white light is 30 percent brighter than previous models, boasting a maximum brightness of 1300 lumens across five brightness settings. For context, that's comparable to a 100-watt bulb or most flood lights you use in your garden. This means it's powerful enough to navigate a dark trail or search for something at your campsite. A flashlight is always helpful to have – but it's also one of those hiking essentials you don't want to find yourself without in case of an emergency.
The next feature is the laser. Olight uses green light, which makes it ideal for both day and night. It's a Class 3R laser, meaning it's safe for consumer use but still bright and precise enough for presentations – or for pointing out objects during nighttime adventures.
Arkfeld Pro's powerful UV light can serve many purposes
The Arkfeld Pro's UV light features a powerful 900mW output. At that strength, there is plenty of light allowing you to see UV reflections even from a distance. Additionally, the UV wavelength is 365nm. The lower the number, the less visible light you have to deal with. This means you get a cleaner, crisper view of reflections without a purple hue muting some of the details, like you see with common 395nm UV lights. It is also a great way to help you locate pests on your tomato plants, as insects like the tomato hornworm are known to glow under UV light.
As with the rest of the flashlight's functions, the design is intuitive to use, so you don't have to worry about getting it out and using it in an emergency. Just press the middle button until the battery indicator turns on, and then rotate the dial to the desired setting. Other settings may enhance your use, such as turning on both the laser and the flashlight, or using turbo and strobe lights.
Slim, lightweight, and built to last
The Arkfeld Pro is a powerful tool that's still easy to carry. It measures 4.72 by 1.06 by 0.62 inches and weighs just under 4 ounces, even with a battery included. Its sleek, flat design makes it easy to slip into a pocket – and more comfortable to hold, too. Instead of a bulky flashlight, it'll feel like holding a phone or remote. As a bonus? Using a flashlight like this instead of having multiple lights on hand is a useful way to reduce light pollution if you're looking to be more environmentally friendly.
The Arkfeld Pro also features a magnetic base and a clip, so you can attach it to a variety of items to free up your hands. With its ability to be both light and powerful, it can handle most tasks for you. You don't even need to DIY the perfect reading light on your next camping trip, as this takes up far less space, and is lightweight enough that it won't get in your way.
Best of all, the Arkfeld Pro has the potential to last up to 11 days. The battery indicator is located right under the buttons and lights up anytime you turn it on. Since you are unlikely to leave it running for hours at a time, you'll get plenty of use between charges.