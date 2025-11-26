How To Protect Birds In Your Yard During A Polar Vortex

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever a polar vortex sends frigid air down across the United States and Canada, safety and comfort are typically tops on everyone's minds. From preparing outdoor plumbing for freezing temperatures to stocking up on food and water, an extreme winter weather forecast sets off a flurry of activity. In the midst of all of this, it's also a good idea to take steps to protect the birds in your yard before a polar vortex. Not surprisingly, they have essentially the same needs in this situation as we do: staying warm, well-fed, and safe.

Even though birds live outdoors, they, like us, need a safe haven to ride out the worst of the winter weather. So it's a good idea to ensure you have adequate shelter for them in your backyard. If you have birdhouses, make sure they are clean and in good repair. Patch up any holes that may allow snow, rain, or wind into the house. Also, position the birdhouse in an area protected from north winds and, if possible, gets plenty of sun. You can also add grass clippings to the bottom of the birdhouse for extra insulation.

Whether you have birdhouses or not, it's a good idea to make sure there is plenty of natural habitat in which birds can take refuge. While trees and shrubs can provide shelter, you can also create areas specifically for that purpose. One way to do this is to use some of the limbs you trim from trees during your winter weather house prepping and create a brush pile in an area that is protected from the wind. If you don't have any brush, you can also use wooden pallets. Just remember to clear them come spring, as those haphazard piles may be what's attracting snakes to your yard.