A Clever DIY That'll Keep Squirrels From Eating All Of Your Bird Seed

Though squirrels are cute, cuddly-looking creatures, they are technically classified as pests. This is especially true for those of us who enjoy home gardening, bird watching, and leaving seeds out for our feathered friends. Experienced bird-watchers are all too familiar with the frustrating experience of bushy-tailed invaders ransacking their birdfeeders, which prevents local bird species from visiting as often. Luckily, there's a simple solution to fend off animals that try to eat your bird seed, which allows birds and squirrels to live in perfect harmony with humankind while you and your kids watch on in adorable awe.

One way to fend off squirrels is by utilizing the mantra "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!". To that end, consider building a DIY picnic table where your neighborhood squirrels can congregate in peace. With this nifty guide, you hopefully won't need to worry about your local rodents gnawing their way through your stash of bird seed again, since they'll be too busy admiring your fine craftsmanship and chewing up a snack of their own. While this method may not be foolproof, it can be helpful, especially when combined with other methods to humanely banish squirrels from your garden like cinnamon or baffles. Also consider the downsides to this trick to keep squirrels away from your bird feeder.

Building your own squirrel table is a simple task which can be done with basic supplies and tools. If you're a woodworking hobbyist and have easy access to table saws, fine quality lumber (or non-toxic wood scraps), and a nail gun, you'll find that this construction project shouldn't take long to complete — though beginners could also likely tackle it.