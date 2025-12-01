We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regular lawn mower maintenance is necessary to ensure you get a clean cut at just the right height. It is also a simple way to extend the life of your lawn mower. Part of that maintenance routine is sharpening your blades. Conversely, if your blades are dull, they can damage not only the grass, but also your equipment. This is precisely why you shouldn't ignore your dull lawn mower blades.

Mowing with dull blades tears the grass as opposed to cutting it. This stresses the grass and takes longer to heal than a clean cut. In turn, that makes it all the more likely disease or insects can attack your lawn. Dull blades also have a tendency to cut grass unevenly and can even scalp parts of your lawn and create brown spots.

In addition to the immediate damage it can cause your lawn, a dull blade can inflict injury on your lawn machine. This is because a dull blade makes the mower work harder, which can cause the engine to overheat. Over the long-term, the added stress will lead to more repairs and shortened life span of your mower. Furthermore, dull blades can cause excessive vibration and wobble, which can strain and stress other part of the mower, including spindles, engine, and bearings.