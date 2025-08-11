A Lawn Mower Safety Tip You Should Know Before Changing Blades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps you've starting seeing signs it's time to sharpen your mower blades or maybe even completely replace them. If so, taking care of this task expeditiously is essential for the health of both your lawn and lawn mower. While changing or sharpening mower blades isn't necessarily a high-risk activity, there is a lawn mower safety tip you should know before changing the blades on any kind of mower – kill the power source!

This should actually be the first step you take before doing any work or maintenance on your lawn mower. However, it is especially important when taking off the blade. Whether you are removing the blade or sharpening the blade without removing it, the fact that your hands will be on the cutting surface increases the likelihood of severe injury should the mower accidentally start. In fact, hundreds of thousands of mower-related injuries are reported every year. To be on the safe side, it's best to take this step before grabbing the mower in any way that will put your hands near the blades, even if you are just moving it into a suitable workspace.