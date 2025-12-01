Repurpose Extra Wood Pallets For A Simple Deck Upgrade
It's no secret that the cost of hired labor in the United States is going up, and landscaping is no exception. In today's market, a thorough job will run you upwards of $1,000, which is why many people are turning to DIY solutions for easy upgrades. This is particularly true for the majority of Americans living in small spaces, as there are several easy ways to make your small lawn feel larger and luxurious. One homeowner recently took to TikTok to show off how she was sprucing up her space by creating a cost effective porch out of wood and plastic pallets.
This resourceful woman is not the only person online leveraging the power of wood pallets, with creators like Jacob Cochrane collecting millions of views too. Jacob gained popularity by showing the versatility of pallets, making a whole tiny cabin out of the readily available lumber. The genius behind both of these examples is that pallets are easy to find and often free. Wooden pallets are usually used in commercial transportation, meaning you can source them at a low cost from anywhere, from bars and restaurants to pet stores. Additionally, the plastic alternative, while slightly more expensive, can be bought from wholesalers like Uline for a low cost and high build quality.
The trick to your low cost deck
The price of lumber is rising, hitting a 30-year high in 2021. Opting for lower-cost alternatives to classic designs is a way to mesh style and practicality. The process of building a deck out of pallets is surprisingly simple and accessible to even the most novice builders. If building a deck is too intimidating, using pallets to make a utilitarian outdoor bar can be a good way to start and build confidence.
The first step in building your pallet deck is to dig a shallow trench, almost like a deep garden bed. This section should be the same as your desired deck length, reaching out into your yard. After this, you will fill the trench with gravel, which will help with irrigation when it rains. Though this step is important, you should be careful, as some common mistakes can derail your lawn upgrade. Following laying the gravel, the pallets come into play, setting them across the gravel to raise the porch and create a strong base. Once these are laid out, you can opt to connect them using L angles to add further stability. Finally, once a solid base of gravel and pallets is set, you can either strip planks from free wooden pallets or choose more expensive two-by-fours to use as the physical deck. Once you have done this, all you need to do is hammer in some nails and treat your wood with stain, and you have a low-cost deck.