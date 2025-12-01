Repurpose Extra Wood Pallets For A Simple Deck Upgrade

It's no secret that the cost of hired labor in the United States is going up, and landscaping is no exception. In today's market, a thorough job will run you upwards of $1,000, which is why many people are turning to DIY solutions for easy upgrades. This is particularly true for the majority of Americans living in small spaces, as there are several easy ways to make your small lawn feel larger and luxurious. One homeowner recently took to TikTok to show off how she was sprucing up her space by creating a cost effective porch out of wood and plastic pallets.

This resourceful woman is not the only person online leveraging the power of wood pallets, with creators like Jacob Cochrane collecting millions of views too. Jacob gained popularity by showing the versatility of pallets, making a whole tiny cabin out of the readily available lumber. The genius behind both of these examples is that pallets are easy to find and often free. Wooden pallets are usually used in commercial transportation, meaning you can source them at a low cost from anywhere, from bars and restaurants to pet stores. Additionally, the plastic alternative, while slightly more expensive, can be bought from wholesalers like Uline for a low cost and high build quality.