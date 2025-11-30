Don't Throw Away Your Newspapers: Hack Them Into The Perfect Seedling Starters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starting plants from seeds is one way to save money versus buying seedlings (or simply to use up the seeds your plants offer up each season). It's also a fun way to ensure future plants have a fair chance to grow, since you can control their environment better than when sowing seeds directly into the ground. In fact, there are a number of seeds that do well started indoors during winter, before spring begins. Instead of spending money on pre-made peat pots, make your own from newspaper pages.

Repurposing newspaper into starting pots keeps it out of the recycle bin. Also, newsprint breaks down easily once set in the hole in the ground with your young seedlings (something your local earthworms will love). The paper is thin enough for roots to poke their way out with ease, compared with cardboard egg carton-style starting trays.

Since you'll likely have enough paper to make a number of pots, make a series all at once to start all sorts of seeds. It's also a kid-worthy project, as it involves rolling paper strips around a can or water bottle, then folding the ends in to make a paper bottom. Instead of a soda can, you can buy a dedicated mold like the newspaper pot maker from Carrot Design. You'll also need a pair of scissors to cut the paper into strips, and some seed-starting soil mix. If you have more newspaper than you need for this project, it also makes a nice alternative to landscaping fabric around trees.