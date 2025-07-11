Protect Your Hostas From Deer With These Must-Try Tricks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You finally did it: Your shade garden is a masterpiece. Lime-green hostas (Hosta spp) with creamy white stripes mingle with soft, smoky blues. The bold leaves of these shade-loving perennials brighten your garden and layer beautifully beneath the delicate foliage of coral bells, creating a lush tapestry only filtered sunlight could nurture. Even if you're a beginning gardener, this fuss-free plant makes you feel like a pro. But just as you settle in to admire your hard work, you spot it: one hosta, chewed down to a nub. Was it just one meandering deer or was it the scout, alerting the herd that dinner is served? Suddenly, your peaceful backyard feels like a buffet line for four-legged freeloaders. But don't give up yet: There are ways to keep your garden intact — and your hostas whole — without sacrificing your love of wildlife or resorting to drastic measures.

To deer, your hostas might as well be a five-star salad bar. Their easy access and tender, moisture-rich leaves make them one of the most appealing plants on the menu. Even the shaded area these plants love make your garden feel safe woodsy and inviting. And once deer find a reliable food source, they tend to return with friends. So that one bare spot in the back of your garden might be the first of many if you don't intervene. Luckily, just because deer love hostas doesn't mean you have to surrender yours. From upgrading your barriers, to motion-activated sprinklers and homemade sprays, you have plenty of safe tricks available to deter hungry deer.