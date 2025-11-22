Homeowner Shares One-Of-A-Kind Mosaic Birdbath DIY: 'Time Well Spent!'

Growing up in a crafty house, I have a lot of memories of sitting down to work on random art projects. Once, we took one of those concrete stepping stone kits that come with tiles and glass pebbles and turned them into Halloween headstones. We never thought to try turning one into a birdbath, though. Reddit user Aggravating_Crab_401 did, posting the results in r/Mosaic. They used a similar technique to create a unique mosaic birdbath, and I'm honestly a little miffed I didn't think of it — because it turned out gorgeous.

The comments — there are only about 30, but almost 800 upvotes at this writing — are full of well-deserved praise and more than one person asking how such a charming project was accomplished. According to Aggravating_Crab_401, they started with a plain concrete birdbath and attached tiles to the outside and glass pebbles to the inside of the bowl with grout, over the course of six months. I do mosaic-style art (in paper, not concrete) and completing a project of this scale in half a year sounds about right to me. If you're going to try it yourself, be sure to take plenty of stretch breaks — it's going to be rough on your shoulders and back! If you do decide to make your own, you could start with this highly-rated birdbath from Lowes.

One user, Lizamcm, wondered if the project would work with a resin birdbath as the base instead. "I've never gotten one because they're ugly and too light..." they say, "buuuut if I cover it in mosaic..." I think it's worth a try, but you'll need to clean the release agent off first, using a high-proof isopropyl alcohol or other solvent, then sand the surface. Otherwise the tiles will slide right off the slick surface.